WillScot (WSC) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare WillScot to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

WillScot pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WillScot pays out 311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 88.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WillScot lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WillScot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot 0.63% 26.28% 4.68% WillScot Competitors -5.93% -10.73% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WillScot 0 5 5 0 2.50 WillScot Competitors 278 1006 1284 94 2.45

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WillScot and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

WillScot presently has a consensus price target of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given WillScot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WillScot is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of WillScot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of WillScot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WillScot has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WillScot’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WillScot and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot $2.40 billion $28.13 million 310.33 WillScot Competitors $3.49 billion $127.83 million 12.58

WillScot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WillScot. WillScot is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WillScot beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the construction, commercial and industrial, retail and wholesale trade, energy and natural resources, education, government and institutions, and healthcare markets. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brand names. The company was formerly known as WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WillScot Holdings Corporation in July 2024. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

