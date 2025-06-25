World Chess (LON:CHSS) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 4372021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Specifically, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £69,000 ($93,928.67). Also, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £96,000 ($130,683.37). In other news, insider Ilya Merenzon sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £66,000 ($89,844.81).
World Chess Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.86. The stock has a market cap of £22.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.32.
World Chess Company Profile
World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.
The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.
FIDE Gaming Platform
World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.
Events and Competitions
The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.
Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.
