World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS) Insider Purchases £731,707.32 in Stock

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Merenzon acquired 24,390,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £731,707.32 ($996,062.24).

Ilya Merenzon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,300,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £69,000 ($93,928.67).

On Thursday, June 19th, Ilya Merenzon sold 3,200,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £96,000 ($130,683.37).

On Friday, June 20th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,200,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £66,000 ($89,844.81).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ilya Merenzon sold 4,740,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £142,200 ($193,574.73).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,500,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £75,000 ($102,096.38).

On Friday, June 6th, Ilya Merenzon sold 2,600,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £104,000 ($141,573.65).

On Monday, June 9th, Ilya Merenzon sold 1,800,000 shares of World Chess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £72,000 ($98,012.52).

On Thursday, June 12th, Ilya Merenzon sold 5,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £150,000 ($204,192.76).

On Tuesday, May 13th, Ilya Merenzon purchased 20,000,000 shares of World Chess stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($816,771.03).

World Chess Price Performance

Shares of CHSS opened at GBX 2.71 ($0.04) on Wednesday. World Chess PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £22.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.86.

About World Chess

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

