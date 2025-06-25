Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

