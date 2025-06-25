XML Financial LLC Acquires 132 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $501.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $319.49 and a one year high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.60.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

