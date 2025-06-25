XML Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Capital World Investors raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after acquiring an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $794.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $700.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $806.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

