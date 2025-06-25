XML Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 46,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

