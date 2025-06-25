XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6%

JNJ stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $366.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

