XML Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $237,244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price objective (up from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.95.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $759.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $773.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $340,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,158 shares of company stock valued at $202,989,194. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.