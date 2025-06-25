XML Financial LLC Has $246,000 Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $107.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22. The company has a market cap of $838.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $118.17.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

