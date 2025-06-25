XML Financial LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,282.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

