XML Financial LLC Invests $142,000 in Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Managed by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Putnam Managed has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.39%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

