XML Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after acquiring an additional 417,359 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.