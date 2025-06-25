XML Financial LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 785 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Trading Up 2.2%

SAP stock opened at $297.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.78. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $192.41 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

