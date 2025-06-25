XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 21,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $837,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.0% during the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

