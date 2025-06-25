XML Financial LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 310,443 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 25.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This represents a 33.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

