XML Financial LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,468.99. This represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $42,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

