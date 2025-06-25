Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $158.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.24.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $142.75 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

