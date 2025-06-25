Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9%

ZBH stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

