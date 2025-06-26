1,011 Shares in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after buying an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after purchasing an additional 191,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $250,571,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $453.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

