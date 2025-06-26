10,777 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1,899.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 321,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.