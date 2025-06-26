11,210 Shares in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

