12,580 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $137,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $109,605,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,407,000 after purchasing an additional 403,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on shares of monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.09.

MNDY opened at $298.36 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.45, a P/E/G ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.37.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

