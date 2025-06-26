1,588 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

