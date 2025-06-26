1,872 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

