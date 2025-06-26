19,720 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $142,512,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 1.1%

AVTR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.