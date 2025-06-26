1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.80 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.64). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 47.05 ($0.64), with a volume of 70,007 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on 1Spatial from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 95 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.
1Spatial Price Performance
1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. 1Spatial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts anticipate that 1Spatial Plc will post 2.5783133 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 1Spatial
1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.
