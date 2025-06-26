1Spatial (LON:SPA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.80 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 47.05 ($0.64). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 47.05 ($0.64), with a volume of 70,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on 1Spatial from GBX 105 ($1.43) to GBX 95 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get 1Spatial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPA

1Spatial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.80.

1Spatial (LON:SPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. 1Spatial had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts anticipate that 1Spatial Plc will post 2.5783133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Spatial

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1Spatial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Spatial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.