2,242 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $237.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

