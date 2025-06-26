2,554 Shares in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,232,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,700,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,354,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,280,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,171,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a twelve month low of $74.11 and a twelve month high of $118.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.