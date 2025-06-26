35,381 Shares in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vestis by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 1,928,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $25,805,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at $22,936,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $21,446,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VSTS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Vestis Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $665.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.81 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Vestis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $431,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,551.70. This represents a 30.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 314,390 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 880,675 shares of company stock worth $5,271,632 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.