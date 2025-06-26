3,648 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

