4,030 Shares in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

