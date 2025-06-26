4,131 Shares in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,786,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $84.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

