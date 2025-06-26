5,642 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,563.28. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,180. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

