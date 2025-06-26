5,958 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.46 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AB

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.