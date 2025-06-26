6,338 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

