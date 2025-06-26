7,545 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $66.72.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.50%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
