7,970 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,231,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

MOS stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

