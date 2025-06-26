9,264 Shares in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.9%

CSWC opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.83 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

