A Brooke Seawell Sells 55,282 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $7,999,858.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,944,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,420,141.78. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, June 24th, A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $8,000,112.96.

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

