Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 9.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity by 7.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Acuity in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on shares of Acuity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

About Acuity

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

