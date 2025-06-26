Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 455.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $49.17 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

