Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $64.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is -17.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

