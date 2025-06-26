Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $14,591,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

AFRM opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -315.48, a P/E/G ratio of 135.19 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,703,245. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

