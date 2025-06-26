Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AEM opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

