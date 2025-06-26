Agriculture Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Corteva, CNH Industrial, Chubb, Norfolk Southern, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods—ranging from crop growers and livestock producers to farm-equipment manufacturers and seed or fertilizer suppliers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the agribusiness sector’s performance, which is driven by factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions, technological advances, and global demand. While they can offer diversification and potential dividend income, agriculture stocks also carry risks tied to seasonal variability, regulatory changes, and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.36. 659,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,382. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.66. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. Corteva has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of NYSE CNH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,561,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,104. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.88 and a 200-day moving average of $281.56.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,336. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average of $238.97.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,155. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

