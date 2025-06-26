Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AL. Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Recommended Stories

