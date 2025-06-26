Air Lease (NYSE:AL) vs. Herc (NYSE:HRI) Head to Head Review

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 24.77% 8.04% 1.91% Herc 3.53% 24.10% 4.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Lease and Herc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 5 0 2.67 Herc 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Air Lease presently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 1.09%. Herc has a consensus price target of $139.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given Herc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Herc is more favorable than Air Lease.

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Herc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Herc pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Air Lease pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Herc pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Lease has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Herc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Herc has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Lease and Herc”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.73 billion 2.32 $427.70 million $5.72 9.93 Herc $3.57 billion 1.01 $211.00 million $4.49 28.28

Air Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Herc. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Lease beats Herc on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

