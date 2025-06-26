Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Albany International worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Albany International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AIN opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

