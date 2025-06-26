Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.